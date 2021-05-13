PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced Thursday the team acquired goalkeeper Logan Ketterer on loan from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC.
The team said Ketterer will be on loan for the 2021 season on a semi-guaranteed contract for the year under Extreme Hardship.
Ketterer, 27, played the last three seasons for El Paso Locomotive, notching 22 shutouts in 55 appearances. During the 2019 USL Championship campaign, Ketterer helped El Paso qualify for the playoffs.
The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally drafted in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Columbus Crew SC in the fourth round.
(1) comment
Yeah, and?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.