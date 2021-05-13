Timbers Providence Park File Image

Portland Timbers, KPTV file image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced Thursday the team acquired goalkeeper Logan Ketterer on loan from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC.

The team said Ketterer will be on loan for the 2021 season on a semi-guaranteed contract for the year under Extreme Hardship.

Ketterer, 27, played the last three seasons for El Paso Locomotive, notching 22 shutouts in 55 appearances. During the 2019 USL Championship campaign, Ketterer helped El Paso qualify for the playoffs.

The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally drafted in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Columbus Crew SC in the fourth round.

(1) comment

commentor
commentor

Yeah, and?

