The Portland Timbers celebrate a last second goal

KPTV image

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In less than three weeks, the Portland Timbers will be taking the pitch for the first game of the 2022 season, and starting Tuesday, fans can get their tickets.

Single-match tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. The tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 888-736-6849. Individual orders are limited to eight tickets per game. If it's the Aug. 25 match with the Seattle Sounders - that limit is four.

Regular season kicks off with the New England Revolution at Providence Park on Saturday, Feb. 26. Kick off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and can be watched on FOX 12 Oregon.

