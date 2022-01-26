PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced Wednesday that the club will host a 2022 preseason tournament at Providence Park next month.

The tournament, which will consist of three doubleheaders and take place from Feb. 13-19, will feature the Timbers, Minnesota United FC, Real Salt Lake and Viking FK from the Eliteserien – the top division in Norway.

The Timbers will face United FC on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 12 p.m., while RSL and Viking will face each other later that day at 2:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Feb. 16, RSL and United FC will square off at 5 p.m. and the Timbers will play host to Viking at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the final day of the tournament, Viking and United FC will face each other at 2:30 p.m., with the Timbers and RSL set to close out the tournament at 5 p.m.

All of the Timbers' matches will be available to watch at timbers.com.

The club said tickets for the tournament, which is presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky, are included as part of 2022 Timbers Annual Memberships. Individual tickets, which allow entry to both matches each day, start at $15 and will be available at a later date. Group tickets and hospitality packages are available. Please email ticketsales@timbers.com for details.

The Timbers' regular season opener will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 4:30 p.m. against New England Revolution at Providence Park.