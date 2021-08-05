PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse has been traded to the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $1.167 million in General Allocation Money, the club announced Thursday.
Ebobisse was selected by the Timbers as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. During his time with the club, he appeared in 88 MLS games, tallied 26 goals and eight assists. He also played in 10 postseason matches for the club, tallying a goal and an assist.
"The decision to trade a player that’s had Jeremy Ebobisse’s impact can never be taken lightly. We know what he has meant to our team, club, and community. Our partnership with Jeremy has always been true to what’s best for all parties. This decision allows Jeremy to continue pursuing his career objectives while putting this club in a stronger position to manage its roster commitments going forward through acquiring a considerable amount of allocation money," said Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers general manager and president of soccer. "I want to thank Jeremy for everything he contributed to make the Timbers a better club on and off the field during his four-and-a-half years in Portland."
Ebobisse was part of the squad that won the MLS is Back Tournament last year. He also helped the team advance to the MLS Cup Final against Atlanta United FC in 2018.
The club says it will acquire $667,000 in GAM in 2022 and $500,000 in GAM in 2023 from the exchange. The club will also retain a small portion of Ebobisse's 2021 salary budget charge.
No wonder he didn't play last night. I mean, is a little over a million worth it? I don't think so. Jeremy has been a stud for this team, and he's still young. I don't like the move.
