PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Are you ready Soccer City USA? Tickets for the Western Conference Final at Providence Park are on sale now.
The Portland Timbers are scheduled to take the pitch with Real Salt Lake this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the Western Conference Final match went on sale Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, there were still a few hundred tickets left.
If the Timbers beat Real Salt Lake on Saturday, the battle for the MLS Cup would be played at Providence Park Dec. 11. FOX 12's Nick Krupke says that's because New York City FC beat top-seeded New England Tuesday night in the East.
The winner of the Western Conference Final will play the winner of the match between New York City FC and Philadelphia Union. That match is scheduled for Sunday at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.
Tickets for the Western Conference Final at Providence Park can be purchased here.