PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan announced four additional Safe Rest Village locations on Thursday.

Here are the new sites:

-Peninsula Crossing Village, in the 6600 block of North Syracuse Street

-Sunderland North Village in the 9800 block of Sunderland Avenue

-Reedway Village in the 106th block of Southeast Reedway

-Northwest Naito Village near the River District Navigation Center.

This is in addition to several other sites, including one off Southwest Multnomah Boulevard, another off Southwest Naito Parkway and a third at the Menlo Park and Ride off Southeast 122nd and Burnside.

Commissioner Ryan says Safe Rest Villages will be managed, temporary outdoor shelters with onsite management, peer support as well as behavioral and mental health services.

"My approach since I've taken office 16 months ago has been to support housing and services to get people to the point of being ready for housing," Ryan said." "Again, an on-ramp to housing - that is what Safe Rest Villages will be a first step off the streets towards restoration and stability."

The sites will have showers, flushing toilets and laundry, as well as trash and recycling.

Commissioner Ryan says the Safe Rest Village sites will be open sometime in 2022.