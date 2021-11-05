PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The city of Portland said it will be requiring all non-city employees who do work inside its buildings to be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning next year.

The city said all vendors, consultants, contractors, volunteers and grantees who do work inside of its buildings for at least 15 minutes will be required to be vaccinated beginning Jan. 3. If the employee has a medical or religious exemption, they must be tested twice a week and have a negative test within 72 hours.

Beginning on Monday through Jan. 3, everyone who performs work inside a city building for at least 15 minutes will be required to wear a KN95 mask.

Any non-city employee with active contracts must complete the “Attestation Questions” in their profile on the city’s BuySpeed portal by Jan. 3. The questions will document if the employee is subject to the requirement and if so, that they comply or have a medical or religious exemption verified by their employer. Workers with medical or religious exemptions are subject to additional safety procedures when doing work inside a city building.

The city said about 2,500 vendors, contractors and consultants will be impacted by the policy. They perform a wide range of jobs, from construction projects to custodial services to equipment and product supply.