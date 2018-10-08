PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Government leaders are working on creating an ultra-high-speed train for our region.
Transportation officials say it would put Portland passengers in Vancouver, B.C. in about two hours.
Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia governments are hoping to turn this into a reality by 2035.
Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement to FOX 12 Monday:
“This effort to bring ultra-high speed rail to the Pacific Northwest is the first of its kind. It brings together public and private partners such as Microsoft to build the business case and make it a reality. This could provide big returns for the State of Oregon and a much needed transportation option.”
Amtrak’s Cascade route already runs from Portland to Vancouver and takes about eight hours. The idea for the ultra-high-speed rail is still in early talks, but transportation officials say it will not replace the current system. It would be an additional travel option, mainly because the current tracks share with freight trains, and serve 18 cities in the Pacific Northwest — more than an ultra-high-speed option would go to.
According to a report published in February, the project could create 30,000 jobs per year, over a nine-year period, and drive $29 billion in labor income.
Transportation officials aren’t quite sure how much the “Cascade Megaregion” rail will cost yet because they haven’t settled on what technology would be used.
So right now, they’re estimating $25 billion to more than $40 billion to build.
The technologies they’re considering are a high-speed rail (a traditional steel wheel train on tracks), a Maglev (a floating train used in places like China), and a Hyperloop (a proposed concept from Elon Musk).
A spokesperson for the Washington Department of Transportation says currently, there’s a more in-depth study being conducted, and they’re looking to refine those costs after picking the best technology for the route.
Who will fund the project is unclear at this point, but Microsoft and other private companies have funded studies already.
Transportation officials are expected to meet Tuesday to discuss next steps including costs, ridership, and economic impacts.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
