Portland to face off against Real Salt Lake after game postponed in San Jose

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Major League Soccer joined the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and NHL in postponing games earlier in the week, but the games resume this weekend.
The Timbers were headed to the stadium in San Jose, California on Wednesday as many in the sports world joined in the protest against racial injustice.
Many games were postponed as players refused to play, including Portland’s game against the San Jose Earthquakes. FOX 12 spoke with the team after they returned home from California after never playing a match.
“It is important to understand that we are living in times right now that are more important and go beyond the conversation of soccer,” Gio Savarese, head coach, said.
Savarese called these times moments to learn, understand and support for change.
“I believe this is an opportunity for all of us to be living in a better world,” Savarese said.
The world of soccer will continue as scheduled, as PTFC’s second match post-Orlando bubble for now is against Salt Lake City at home. The team’s owner, Dell Loy Hansen, is being investigated by the league for allegations of racism and has taken a leave of absence.
“My expectation is that we are playing Saturday, tomorrow, and I know that between players, MLS and organizations, discussions are ongoing to try and make the right decision,” Savarese said.
The decision on Wednesday was a collective choice involving staff and players.
“I am extremely proud of every player and how they are handling the situation right now,” Savarese said. “How they each tried to be a part of a better world and how everybody is conscientious in trying to make sure that we move forward together in the right way.”
“In a lot of ways, athletes are asked to be more than athletes,” Chris Duvall, a defender who is playing his first season with the Timbers, said. “They are asked to be role models. They are asked to hold themselves in a certain way because there are eyes on them, there are children’s eyes, there are adults eyes, they are in the lime light, so I think it‘s an opportunity for us to use our platform for more than just soccer and more than just sports … we are humans and we are affected by these things that are happening in our country and we feel strongly about them, so to be able to voice our opinion, I think it’s just another way we are setting an example for the young kids that are coming up, to show that they can speak out for something to believe in and also to use our platform and our visibility to do something big.”
The Black Players for Change group is united on driving towards systemic changes on and off the pitch, investing time and money in the people that need it.
“It was amazing how quickly this group organized and how quickly they are still able to organize,” Duvall said. “I think it’s a testament to what strong will and passion can do. A lot of really intelligent minds coming together to work towards something big and a better future, I think is so powerful and a lot of good is coming from it.”
The Timbers and Real Salt Lake will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on FOX 12 Plus. Wednesday’s postponement with San Jose has been rescheduled for Sept. 15.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.