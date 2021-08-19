PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will host a virtual event to denounce hate and violence in the city on Friday morning.

The livestream, called “Choose Love: A Community Gathering to Denounce Hate and Violence in Portland,” will start at 11:15 a.m. You can watch it on the city’s YouTube channel.

Wheeler will join fellow elected leaders, leaders of community-based organizations, Portland’s business community and labor. Speakers include a performance by the Brown Sisters, Eric Ward, Executive Director of Western States Center, Amy Spitalnick, Executive Director for Integrity First for America, and Neil Lee, President of the Oregon Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

The event builds upon the collective call to action announced on Aug. 14, 2019 at “Our City, Our Home” and the Aug. 13, 2021 Joint Peace Statement from Governor Kate Brown, Metro President Lynn Peterson, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Mayor Ted Wheeler.