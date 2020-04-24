PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The city of Portland will open the application process for its emergency household stabilization fund starting on Monday.
Portlanders who qualify are eligible for up to $250 in assistance to help pay the bills.
The non-profit has been handling all manner of calls related to COVID-19 and has been helping steer people to services they need since the pandemic started.
On its website, 211info calls itself the go-to public phone number to get information about COVID-19.
The organization says it has taken nearly 8,000 calls since the beginning of this month with questions ranging from COVID-19 symptoms to how people can apply for rental assistance.
Starting Monday, they'll be screening applicants for the city of Portland’s emergency household stabilization fund and say they’re ready for an influx of calls.
“Yes. Our system is able to handle the influx of calls. We have hired over 35 staff just to take phone calls within the last seven weeks,” Cara Kangas with 211info said. “And then we’ve also brought on some borrowed resource volunteers who are helping to maintain the strength and robustness of our resource database.”
Anyone interested in applying for household stabilization funds can call 211, or by going to 211info.org.
Applications are available in five languages, and interpreters are available over the phone.
