Portland to Pebble Beach: Oregon teens head to Calif. to play in PGA golf tournament

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – From Portland to Pebble Beach, Central Catholic junior Elise Deschaine and Lincoln High senior Jaden Speiser have tee times next week in Monterey County, California, thanks to coming up with The First Tee of Greater Portland.
Deschaine and Speiser will represent The First Tee of Greater Portland for next week’s First Tee PURE Insurance Championship on the famed course along the central California coast.
“Hopefully, it won’t be my last time, but I am going to soak up and enjoy every moment of it,” Deschaine said.
“Me and Elise are the first time two people from the Oregon chapter have gone in a single year, which is really exciting and I am super happy to be able to go with a close friend,” Speiser said.
Deschaine and Speiser will miss a week of school to attend the tournament.
“I am taking homework, text books, all of my books, going to stay on top of it all,” Deschaine said.
A week in Monterey is just the latest bucket list golf trip for the Rose City high schoolers. A younger Speiser met Tiger Woods at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley outside of The First Tee of Via Augusta.
“Just these national opportunities through The First Tee are amazing and so eye-opening,” Speiser said. “This time it’s going to be even better because I will be playing a PGA Tour champion, which is the Senior Tour, 50 and older.”
Just last year, FOX 12 featured Deschaine on her journey at Augusta National for the Drive, Chip and Putt Competition on the Golf Channel.
“It was definitely a lot to be on live television and to just stay strong-minded through it all, so hopefully, that will help me with this week,” Deschaine said.
Like a good caddie, The First Tee is always there for kids to play it up.
“Now, I volunteer at the girls classes and help give back to the girls and just give back to the organization that helped me be here today,” Deschaine said.
The First Tee Pals were also a pairing at the Lincoln High School prom last spring.
“It was pretty cool, I was a sophomore at the time, so it’s pretty nice to say I went to three proms, especially with one of my best friends is pretty awesome,” Deschaine said.
“To be able to experience that with someone you don’t really spend a lot of time with because we are always playing golf, we live across town but to be able to experience that with her is something that was really special,” Speiser said.
FOX 12 asked Deschaine and Speiser who they think the better golfer is.
“Elise is a great golfer, very level-headed and a lot better than me,” Speiser said. “Although she may disagree, the scores will say.”
“He’s a good golfer,” Deschaine said. “Yeah, he’s good. It will be competitive I am pretty sure. We have some pretty big competitions on the putting green too.”
Portland to Pebble Beach ⛳️ @CCRams Elise Deschaine & @LHS__Athletics Jaden Speiser tee it up @TheFirstTeePDX 🏌️♀️ #Fox12FNL 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/6pfXA4Um65— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 20, 2019
If you know of any high school student athletes who deserve some FOX 12 sports recognition, reach out to Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.