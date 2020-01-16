PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Speed’s Towing, a Portland towing company, is asking popular GPS apps to alert drivers of stopped emergency vehicles up ahead with a “Slow Down Move Over” warning.
The hope is that drivers will then be more likely to actually do it.
FOX 12 rode along with driver Lloyd Buckley on Thursday to see things first hand. He pulled to the shoulder of Interstate 84 with his lights flashing as if he were towing a car. It’s the law for cars to move over.
“Nobody’s getting over, from semi-trucks to passenger cars, they’re all just going by,” Buckley said. ”One guy, two since we’ve been sitting here, two people got over.”
Buckley said he’s been hit by cars before while out doing his job, and it's a danger he faces daily.
“For me, the biggest fear that I had is that somebody who works here would have to call my wife or my family, tell them I wasn’t coming home,” Buckley said.
Somebody who works here like Carrie Ransome. She’s the one who submitted the suggestion to Waze and Google Maps, asking specifically for a “Slow Down Move Over” warning to drivers approaching tow trucks or other vehicles on the side of the road helping in an emergency.
“I’m doing this so that everyone gets home safe, so that our family and our loved ones who are out there rescuing motorists on the road, they get home safely,” Ransome said.
In fact, they said it’s the company’s motto, and they want everyone on the road to take it just as seriously.
“No one that ends up injuring another driver, injuring our tow operators, does it on purpose; they’re just not paying attention,” Speed’s Towing CEO Mike Porter said.
Waze already has some similar notifications in place for things like police or disabled cars ahead.
Ransome hopes that with her idea, tow truck drivers could report to Waze any time they’re pulled over to help someone. Then, Waze could send out the warning that way.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
