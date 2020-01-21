PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired three players from the Sacramento Kings.
President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey announced Tuesday that forwards Trevor Ariza and Wenyen Gabriel and forward/center Caleb Swanigan will be joining the Blazers in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second round drafts picks.
“We are pleased to add Trevor, Caleb and Wenyen to our roster,” said Olshey. “Trevor’s veteran experience and positional fit, Caleb’s familiarity with our organization and Wenyen’s potential will be strong mid-season additions to our team.”
Ariza appeared in 32 games for the Kings this season and averaged 6.0 points. He will wear No. 8 for the Blazers.
Gabriel appeared in 11 games for the Kings this season, averaging 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds. He will wear No. 35.
Swanigan, who was originally selected by the Blazers with the 26th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, made seven appearances with the Kings this season. He also played in five games with the Stockton Kings.
Swanigan will wear No. 50 for the Blazers.
The Blazers acquired Bazemore in June 2019 and Tolliver in July 2019.
