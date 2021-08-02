PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced new additions to head coach Chauncey Billups' staff on Monday.

President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey announced the team has hired Scott Brooks, Roy Rogers, Steve Hetzel, Edniesha Curry and Milt Palacio as assistant coaches. Parker Hines has been hired as video coordinator. The new additions come a little over a month after Billups was named the new head coach after the team parted ways with former head coach Terry Stotts.

Brooks joins the Blazers after serving as the head coach of the Washington Wizards for the last five season. He was also the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008 to 2015. Before becoming a head coach, Brooks worked as an assistant coach with Seattle/Oklahoma City (2007-08), Sacramento (2006-07) and Denver (2003-06).

Rogers comes to Portland with 13 years of experience as an assistant coach in the NBA. Most recently, he spent the 2020-21 season with the LA Clippers, where he worked alongside Billups and helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals. He spent the 2019-20 season with Chicago and before that spend three seasons with Houston. Rogers also worked as an assistant coach with Washington (2014-16), Brooklyn (2013-14), Detroit (2011-12), Boston (2010-11) and New Jersey (2008-10).

Before joining the Blazers, Hetzel spent the last seven seasons as an assistant coach, first in Charlotte from 2014 to 2018 and most recently in Orlando from 2018 to 2021. He was previously the head coach of the Canton Charge of the NBA G League during the 2013-14 season. Hetzel began his NBA career as an assistant video coordinator with San Antonio in the 2005-06 season.

Curry, who played basketball at the University of Oregon from 2000 to 2002, joins the coaching staff from the University of Maine where she was an assistant coach with the men's basketball team from 2018-21. She previously served as a player development and assistant coach for the Maine women’s basketball program from 2015-17. In 2019, Curry served as a guest coach for San Antonio’s summer league team and assisted with Minnesota’s pre-draft workouts.

🚨 OFFICIAL 🚨Congrats to #ProDuck and one of the leaders from our '01-'02 WNIT title winning team, @EdnieshaCurry on being named an assistant coach with the @trailblazers. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/u1jfGhdabN — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) August 2, 2021

Palacio most recently spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League from 2018 to 2020. He served one season as head coach of Durham United in the Canadian Basketball League from 2016 to 2017. Palacio played seven seasons in the NBA with Vancouver, Boston, Phoenix, Cleveland, Toronto and Utah from 1999-2006 before playing six seasons overseas from 2007-13.

New video coordinator Hines spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach with the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League. The four seasons prior, he held the roles of assistant video coordinator, video coordinator quality assurance assistant and basketball operations quality assurance assistant with San Antonio.

Last week, the Blazers announced their Summer League schedule. The team will kickoff Summer League on Aug. 8 against the Charlotte Hornets.