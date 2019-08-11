PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – He has been a member of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame since the mid-1980s.
Now, Trail Blazers co-founder Harry Glickman is receiving a national honor from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
FOX 12 recently sat down with the 95-year-old who will forever be credited with bringing the pros to Portland.
“We were able to bring Portland into the major leagues of professional sports, and as a result of it, I’m now a member of the hall of fame,” Glickman said.
It’s a major award for making the Rose City major league.
“It’s a great honor and I’m just thrilled to win it and thrilled to accept it,” said Glickman.
Glickman’s children will be in Springfield, Massachusetts next month to accept the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of their father and the father of pro sports in Portland.
“It means all the things in the world. I must have done something right along the way,” Glickman said.
Glickman ran the ice dynasty of the Portland Buckaroos.
“For a while there… between the Portland Buckaroos hockey team and the Trail Blazers basketball team, Memorial Coliseum was practically my second home,” he said. “I lived there more than I did at home, and it’s a great old building. It enabled us to get the franchises, as a matter of fact.”
Glickman brought in exhibition NFL football and nearly landed what became the Seattle Seahawks.
“And I recall very clearly, thinking there would be another one, and I still wish there was, be it Major League Baseball or perhaps the National Hockey League. I’m sure it won’t be the National Football League. We had that chance once and blew it. But I’d love to see another major league team here in Portland. I think this is a big city now.” Glickman said.
Hall of Fame Harry is a Rip City icon some 50 years later.
“Fifty years is a long, long time. And back to the day we got the franchise, I remember that. There are lot of things in between that I can’t remember, but I remember that one because it was a great moment in my life,” he said.
When asked about other names they had been considering besides Trail Blazers, Glickman said, “We decided right on that we would not usurp any of the names, for example, we ruled out Beavers, because of the Portland Beavers and the Oregon State Beavers. I think the discussion centered on the… they liked the name Pioneers, but we ruled it out immediately because of the name for Lewis and Clark College. And so Trail Blazers, not having the name of any of the other teams, we liked it a lot and it’s become a very popular name.”
Glickman also talked about the Blazers’ iconic pinwheel logo.
“That logo, I didn’t really like it at first. It was designed by a cousin of mine back in Boston,” he said. “But now, I think our fans accept it and I like it a lot. I think it’s a very good logo.”
Glickman added, “I’m a Portlander, I’ve been here all my life, except when I was in the Army or college and this is where I’ll go. I love it here.”
