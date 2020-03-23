PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers organization has created a relief fund and an online resource center to help support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team announced Monday that the COVID-19 Relief Fund will support local nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Some of the funds raised will also support the Oregon Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Pooled Fund, which is deploying resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the outbreak in the state.
If you'd like to contribute, visit Trailblazers.com/donate.
The Trail Blazers Foundation and Trail Blazers players have already donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. It’s also part of the NBA Family’s goal of raising more than $50 million to support people and organizations impacted by COVID-19. More than $35 million has been raised by NBA and WNBA teams and players.
The team has also created a virtual resource center to connect community members to helpful resources in the Portland area as well as across Oregon and virtually.
The services range from basic needs to food to activities for kids and health and wellness.
People can also submit resources for review and posting on the resource center, which can be found at Rosequarter.com/help.
