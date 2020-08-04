PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers and Fred Meyer teamed up Tuesday morning to pay for groceries by handing out gift cards to lucky customers.
The giveaway was part of what they call the "Trail Blazers Paid My Bill" program, and it happened at the Fred Meyer on North Interstate.
Representatives of the team handed out 200 gift cards worth $100 each to shoppers.
The program provides financial support to underserved community members on behalf of the Blazers and Fred Meyer.
Organizers say they were looking for a way to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We recognize that many of our customers may be having challenges right now or could be struggling out there in the community. We just really want to, you know, add some joy to their day and see if we can do something to really give them some uplift," said Amanda Lapore, program specialist for Fred Meyer.
The giveaway started during the store's senior hours. Tuesday was also the store's senior day when seniors could get discounts.
