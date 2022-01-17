PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland Trail Blazer has added a new member to his family.

CJ McCollum made the announcement Sunday on Instagram by posting a few photos of the newborn and saying "Healthy Happy Mommy and Son."

The star guard went on to say that Jacobi James McCollum was born a minute before midnight on Jan. 11, while thanking the Lord and his wife Elise for a successful delivery.

This is the first child for the couple, who married in Oct. 2020.

Despite now being on dad duty, McCollum will return to the Blazers' lineup Monday against the Orlando Magic after missing time with a collapsed lung. While McCollum has returned, guard Damian Lillard remains out for at least six weeks after abdominal surgery.

The Blazers (17-25) are currently 10th in the Western Conference. Tipoff from Orlando is set for 4 p.m. Pacific Time.