PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some of the Portland Trail Blazers were on hand to help refurbish an Oak Grove high school Thursday.
Starting center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Jake Laymen joined volunteers from Carmax, the Portland First Service Platoon, and students from New Urban High School.
They painted, replaced fencing and basketball nets, and built picnic tables to improve the atmosphere of the alternative school.
“It’s awesome, we always love doing events like this where we help out with the kids,” Laymen said.
“People came together to do something really good for the community and it’s really nice,” Nurkic said. “We’re just happy to be here and help in any way we can.”
The organizations involved say they hope Thursday’s efforts send a message to students, families and the community that they care about their future and their learning environment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
