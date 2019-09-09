PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced that Travis Demers has been hired as the new radio play-by-play broadcaster for the team.
Demers will be taking over for Brian Wheeler, who announced in July that he would not return to the next season after 21 years with the team.
“We’re very excited to have Travis join our broadcast team,” said Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan. “He did an incredible job helping us last season and our fans were able to hear him call some of the biggest Trail Blazers moments we’ve had in the last 20 years. He has an incredible work ethic and we look forward to our fans hearing him in his new role.”
Demers is the third radio play-by-play broadcaster in the team's history, succeeding Bill Schonely and Wheeler.
During the 2018-19 season, Demers called 57 Trail Blazers games including 11 NBA Playoff games.
"I’m humbled by the opportunity to call games for a franchise that I love, to work with incredible people, and share that with the best fans in the NBA,” said Demers. “It’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do, it’s an absolute dream job. I’m thrilled to be able to live out that dream in Rip City.”
Demers is also the host of "The Rip City Drive," which airs weekdays from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on the home of the Trail Blazers, Rip City Radio 620 AM in Portland and NBC Sports Northwest. Demers also hosts "Talkin' Beavers" on NBC Sports Northwest.
Prior to joining Rip City Radio in 2015, Demers was a host, update anchor and play-by-play announcer at KFXX-AM in Portland between 2003-2014. Demers has also called TV play-by-play for the University of Portland, as well as radio play-by-play for the Hillsboro Hops, and the OSAA Radio Network.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.