Portland Trail Blazers in Florida preparing for NBA restart

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers are in Florida preparing for the restart of the NBA season.
The season restarts on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
Saturday was the first time the team was able to practice since arriving in Florida.
The players spent two days quarantined and tested for COVID-19.
On Sunday, Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony talked about what it is like inside the “bubble” at the resort and commented on the food, which some have complained about.
“Your schedule changes every day. One day you might have to practice in the morning, one day you might have practice at 8 or 9 o’clock at night. You got to kind of alter your days based on practice. But the food is the food. Due to the circumstances, I only can speak for myself and what I am eating and what we are doing in our hotel. But for the most part, I don’t really hear too many people complaining,” Anthony said.
He said not being able to have a meal with his teammates is hard.
The Blazers take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game on July 31.
