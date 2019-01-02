PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An inaugural owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, Larry Weinberg, died Wednesday.
Weinberg’s family said he passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 92.
Along with others, Weinberg led the group that helped bring the NBA to Portland in 1970. He became a majority owner of the team in 1975 and was team president when the Trail Blazers won the NBA Championship in 1977.
"Under Larry’s ownership, the Portland Trail Blazers became the best franchise in the NBA,” Founding president Harry Glickman said.
In 1988, Weinberg sold the Trail Blazers to the late Paul Allen.
“Larry was truly a bright spot for our franchise, a gentleman’s gentleman as an owner and team executive,” Trail Blazers founding broadcaster Bill Schonely said. “Whenever he was in the office, he made a special effort to always visit with employees. Larry was good to the Trail Blazers players and coaches, and someone we all admired.”
In Jan. 2017, Weinberg and his family joined the Trail Blazers in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the team’s 1977 Championship.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.