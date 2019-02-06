PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers are celebrating their 50th anniversary season in 2019-2020 with special engagements all year-long.
The organization is planning on a year-long salute to all that have contributed to Rip City history when the “50th Anniversary Season of Trail Blazers Basketball” debuts in 2019-20.
“The legacy of this franchise and the dedicated, passionate support of our fans deserves something special to mark 50 years," Trail Blazers President and CEO Chris McGowan said. "Over the next several months, there will be multiple announcements that will build excitement toward a special season that celebrates our history together as both a franchise and community.
Those celebrations include:
- A special 50th anniversary logo to appear on special merchandise, keepsakes and in all marketing and promotion for the celebration.
- Launch of the 2019-20 Trail Blazers season ticket renewal campaign providing Season Ticket Holders the opportunity to secure their seats, receive special incentives and continue supporting the team as members of Rip City United next season.
- A preseason game versus the Denver Nuggets to be played next season on October 8 inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum to honor the historic venue that served as the home of the Trail Blazers for the first 25 years.
- Specially-designed “Decades Nights” that will celebrate the players, coaches, uniforms, branding, music and other Trail Blazers memories from the 1970s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and 10s.
- Plans for numerous commemoratives and keepsakes available throughout next season led by a special vintage Trail Blazers Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in partnership with prominent Oregon winemaker Adelsheim Vineyard to debut next October.
- Launch of a new online microsite as the exclusive home of Trail Blazers 50th anniversary information and content, www.trailblazers.com/50.
Gina Hennen, windermaker for Adelsheim said partnering with the Trail Blazers was an honor.
"As a Blazers fan, to be able to team up with the Trail Blazers to create this special, limited edition wine to commemorate the team’s 50th anniversary has been a dream come true. I think fans will love it as much as we do," Hennen said.
Recently, Portland Trail Blazer star Damien Lillard was selected as an NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.