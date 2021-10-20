Portland Trail Blazers ready for opening night of 52nd season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There's excitement in Rip City as the Portland Trail Blazers get ready to kick off their 52nd season!
The Blazers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. at the Moda Center.
Fans headed to the game can experience some of the best of Oregon, with upscale offerings from local vineyards and craft brewers, as well as tasty treats from local restaurants. Fans will also have a chance to pick up some new Blazers gear.
Due to COVID-19, there are a number of health and safety measures in place. All guests ages 12 and up attending a game at the Moda Center will be required to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of either a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the even or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.
All fans must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus. For more information about the health and safety protocols in place at the Moda Center, click here.
For a full schedule and ticket information, head to Blazers.com.