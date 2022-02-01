PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers staff, players and coaches will spend this year’s Black History Month by working to raise the voices of Black-led nonprofit organizations and businesses in the Portland metro area.

Marking the month, the Trail Blazers will also host two celebration nights, multiple in-person as well as virtual events and volunteer with youth in the community. Additionally, the organization is also planning financial donations.

The upcoming Feb. 12 game against the New York Knicks will be the annual Celebration of Black History game. Partnering with Black Educational Achievement Movement (BEAM), attendees will be able to watch a pregame parade through the concourse followed by an acrobatic performance at halftime.

“We are excited to celebrate Black History Month and use our platform to engage and elevate the Black community in Portland and beyond alongside our fans and partners,” said Trail Blazers Executive Vice President Ashley Clinkscale. “The entire organization is committed to supporting efforts that help advance the lives of Black youth and the greater Black community throughout Black History Month and every month of the year.”

In addition, the Trail Blazers will host a night celebrating historically Black colleges and universities when the Denver Nuggets visit the Moda Center Feb. 27.

For more information on the Trail Blazer’s and the organizations involvement in Black History Month, visit their site.