PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard will be on the cover of 2K21, the video game announced on Tuesday.
Everything is Dame 🌐 Introducing our Cover Athlete for Current Gen @Dame_Lillard #NBA2K21Pre-orders begin July 2nd pic.twitter.com/xuw20MX41b— NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) June 30, 2020
Lillard is the first of three cover athletes to be announced this week. He is also the first Blazer to be placed on the cover of the video game.
Dame tweeted about the cover saying "being on the cover of NBA 2k is a dream come true. I've been playing 2k since the dreamcast days!"
Being on the cover of @nba2k is a dream come true. I've been playing 2K since the Dreamcast days! Hyped to be the #NBA2K21 Current Gen Cover Athlete. #YKWTII #DameTime ⌚ 🎮 pic.twitter.com/d1bPKTm0je— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 30, 2020
Pre-orders for the game start on July 2 no word on when the game will officially be released.
