PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard will be on the cover of 2K21, the video game announced on Tuesday.

Lillard is the first of three cover athletes to be announced this week. He is also the first Blazer to be placed on the cover of the video game.

Dame tweeted about the cover saying "being on the cover of NBA 2k is a dream come true. I've been playing 2k since the dreamcast days!"

Pre-orders for the game start on July 2 no word on when the game will officially be released.

