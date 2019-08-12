Portland Trail Blazers unveil new court design for 50th anniversary

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Five decades of Portland Trail Blazers basketball has been given its own look this season with a hardwood redesign.
The team unveiled a fresh look with a throwback vibe on Monday. The design is a tribute to 50 years of basketball in the Rose City and includes the iconic pinwheel, next to number five at center court.
Fans will notice the typeface has been refreshed on court too, with an all-lowercase look.
Inside the arc, the top of the key will sport the same Trail Blazers scarlet that runs around the edge of the hardwood.
Then inside the paint is an off-white, cream color that’s also used in the lettering.
Of course, the regulation black outlines stay put, but the overall dark scheme used in years past is absent with this new lighter look.
The design as a whole evokes a timeless sort of sense about it – that you could plop this scheme on the hardwood back in the Trail Blazers’ inaugural 1970 season played in Memorial Coliseum and it wouldn’t look too out of place.
So, it was fitting the new look was presented from the old home, as a few fans got the first look from Memorial Coliseum before it’s installed in the Moda Center.
“It’s good, I like it,” said former Trail Blazers All-Star Terry Porter. “The color schemes are great. I don’t think it’s too busy. I think it hits all the areas that it needs to address.”
While the verdict’s still out as to what the fans think, the design already has the approval of a few former players who like that the team is going back to basics.
“It definitely looks older, but less is more, you know, when it came to retro back in the day,” Porter said. “I really like it. I really like what they did with it.”
The refresh will certainly have a wide audience too. With the Trail Blazers schedule released Monday, FOX 12 learned the team will be playing in 20 nationally televised games.
