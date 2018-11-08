Portland Trail Blazers unveil new Nike ‘City Edition’ uniforms

The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their new Nike “City Edition” uniforms.
The new uniforms will be worn for the first time when the Blazers take on the Boston Celtics at the Moda Center on Sunday.
The jerseys feature “rip city” across the front, with the team’s primary colors of red and black, as well as a “special edition” gray color.
(Rip) City Edition pic.twitter.com/N9TgiKFejq— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 8, 2018
The Blazers will also celebrate the new uniforms with a special Nike pop-up museum featuring the work of local artists at Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, as well as on Sunday.
The artists used the new jerseys as a canvas to express the theme of cultural and community celebrations.
The artwork will be displayed at Entry A20 on the 100-level concourse adjacent to the Nike Team Shop. It will also be sold via online auction, with proceeds benefiting nonprofit organizations through the Trail Blazers Foundation.
For more, go to nba.com/blazers/uniform.
