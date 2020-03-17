PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Drug and alcohol rehabilitation experts say the COVID-19 pandemic will impact people in recovery in a big way.
On Tuesday, the Alano Club in northwest Portland was closed, one of several locations where people go for meetings and programs.
In-person meetings make up a large portion of recovery programs at the club. That’s way Mike Marshall, director of Oregon Recovers, says groups will have to improvise ways to keep support tangible and strong.
Marshall says he has been in recovery for 12 years. He says groups across the state who might typically meet in places like the Alano Club will be turning to teleconferences or online meetings to keep that connection and sense of community as people work through their addictions.
Marshall, is worried, however, that it’s going to add another layer of stress for people who are already troubled, which could have serious implications for our health system.
“Given the meth crisis that we're looking at and the alcohol crisis that we're looking at in the state, there will be relapse rate that goes up that will impact the public health system that we should all be concerned about,” Marshall said.
Marshall also brought up the concern that detox centers may be taking in fewer people or closing altogether. He said if you know somebody that is in recovery right now, it is crucial to reach out to them to talk things out.
If it’s somebody who doesn’t have access or knowledge about how to go to meetings online, help them set that up. Oregon Recovers says it will post helpful links on their website.
