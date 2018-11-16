PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local truck driver collecting donations for California wildfire victims shipped off this weekend.
This all started last weekend when Justin Pratt did a story with FOX 12 showing what kind of company truck he’d like to use if he could get approval from Javelin Logistics.
Once he got a yes from his company, the donations poured in at several sites across Oregon and Washington.
“How has it been? It's been an amazing, crazy adventure, rollercoaster ride,” Pratt said, describing the week.
Friday night, it was go time as all hands were on deck helping to fill two semis loaded with love.
“It's crucial, that's why we're doing this,” Pratt said. "All of these donations they're coming down to you with love.”
Once the trucks were loaded with all kinds of donations, including clothing, blankets, household items, camping gear, non-perishable food and water and pet food, Pratt and his wife, whose family is from Paradise, California and lost everything in the wildfires, left on their more than nine-hour journey to northern California.
Pratt says he wants victims to know they’re not alone.
“These people are just walking around with blank stares like, 'how are we going to start our lives over, where do we start, what do we do first, What do we do next?'” Pratt said. “We want to take as much of the stress level off as possible for all of those people and we want you to be proud and be able to rebuild your lives as fast as you can.”
Another crew will take a second truck down to northern California loaded with donations. Pratt will drop off donations at the Hope Center, a local non-profit Christian outreach in Oroville, California.
Pratt says the Hope Center will take anything new but he’s working to find a place to drop off used donations.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
