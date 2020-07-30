Portland using 4 motels to protect homeless population as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, the city is working to protect the homeless population, many of whom are at-risk when it comes to the virus, according to officials.
Portland says it has four temporary emergency motel shelters now, three of them secured just this month after city commissioners previously said they couldn’t afford it.
City officials say they’re using motels to protect some of the most vulnerable people from coronavirus. They say this is a response to the growing number of cases in Multnomah County.
While the idea has been proposed for a while, originally, some city and county commissioners had said the money to lease the motels just wasn’t in the budget.
There were also questions about whether the city would be buying the buildings outright. But the Joint Office of Homeless Services says that as the cases of coronavirus kept rising, they had to do something. It was money from the CARES Act that helped them secure the facilities for leasing.
Denis Theriault with the office of homeless services says there is still the potential for the city to buy the buildings, but for now, their focus is just making sure everyone can be safe.
“As hard as it is to do this work, I think about how much more difficult it is to be enduring this when you don’t have the peace of mind of a roof over your head or family that can help,” Theriault said. “We’ve really got to be thinking of them.”
The office says it had to find buildings that would have features to protect people from coronavirus - things like buildings with their own HVAC systems and entrances to the outdoors instead of hallways.
The buildings are being used as shelters for homeless people who would be at risk in a normal shelter environment.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services says the intake process for the buildings are still the same as normal shelter. Is also says that it is working to create motel shelter and services specific for Black and indigenous people of color who are disproportionately impacted by the virus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.