PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A United State Postal Service carrier is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from packages she never delivered.
Jamie Deann Dent, 37, was arrested Tuesday on charges of 11 counts of mail theft and one count of aggravated identity theft.
According to court documents, Dent "did unlawfully and intentionally take mail, the property of another, from a post office, a postal station, a mail receptacle, an authorized depository, and a mail carrier."
The alleged thefts happened from Dec. 13, 2016 to Sept. 20, 2018, according to court documents.
According to a search warrant obtained by FOX 12, Dent is accused of stealing $37,000 in cash bank deposits from the Troutdale Famous Footwear.
The post office was contracted for the delivery of that money, but court documents show it never made it to the bank, prompting an internal investigation by the Office of Inspector General.
Investigators wrote they then found more deposits of over $3,000 from a Naturalizer store also never made it to its destined bank, despite being scanned as received by Dent.
USPS inspectors also said in Sept., they found 14 missing packages that contained cash in a community mailbox locker that Dent was responsible for.
According to court documents, Dent suffers from a traumatic brain injury, and is currently taking Suboxone to combat an addiction to opiate pain medication.
Court filings show that Dent works 50 hours a week, but it does not specify if it is still for the USPS.
FOX 12 reached out to USPS for comment, but have not yet heard back because offices were closed on Wednesday in light of the national day of mourning.
Dent was arraigned in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. She was released on her own recognizance and her next court appearance in January.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.