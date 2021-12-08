Portland USPS Processing and Distribution Center takes on the holiday rush

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The USPS Processing and Distribution Center in northeast Portland is taking on the holiday rush.
It's the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service.
Next week will be the busiest week of the year.
"We process all of the parcels incoming from all over the nation as well as letters and magazines," Titus Muyuela, Senior Manager of Distribution Operations said of the northeast Portland site. "On average we do about 12 million pieces of mail including parcels letters and flats on a daily basis."
During the peak season from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, they deliver 850 to 900 million parcels.
Muyuela said they’re staffed up to handle the demand.
They also have automation lending a hand.
And thanks to a special machine called the Enhanced Package Processing System, one of just two in the country, they can sort about 25,000 packages an hour.
"This machine has about 450 output shoots to our destination locations both out of state and in state," Muyuela said. "I assure you that if you bring it, we will deliver it."
A few of the important mail-by dates to get those gifts by Christmas:
Retail Ground -- Dec. 15
First Class -- Dec. 17
Priority -- Dec. 18
Postal workers ask that you keep the porch lights on for them and keep your dogs secured, and to help with porch pirates, you can sign up for informed delivery, so you know when your packages are coming.