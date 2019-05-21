PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Transit riders in the Portland-Vancouver area can now use their Apple iPhone and Apple Watch to ride TriMet, C-TRAN and Portland Streetcar.
TriMet said Hop Fastpass is the first transit fare card in North America to launch in Apple Wallet.
Transit riders will now be able to pay for their rides by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch against a Hop Fastpass reader.
"With the Hop virtual card in Apple Pay, you can quickly pay your fare. Just tap for every ride and get on board. With that you're able to earn a month pass as you go without the upfront costs. It's a true benefit to our riders, C-TRAN riders and Portland Streetcar riders," said Roberta Altstadt, spokesperson for TriMet.
For more information, visit trimet.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.