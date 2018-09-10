Portland, Vancouver spending thousands to store property taken during homeless camp cleanups

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The cities of Portland and Vancouver are spending thousands of dollars to store and eventually dispose of personal property taken during sweeps and clearings of homeless camps.
By law, the cities are required to store the possessions for 60 days, and homeless campers can contact the city to request their belongings be returned to them.
In Vancouver, public works employees are tasked with identifying the correct items, which they then drop off at Friends of the Carpenter, a nonprofit organization that provides services for the homeless.
"For every cleanup, we probably average one or two people who ask for an item or two," said Brian Potter, Operations Superintendent for Public Works.
The city of Vancouver has collected enough property to fill 10 shipping containers, which it has to rent.
So far this year, the city has spent $10,500 for storage and disposal of property.
"After the 60-day period, the city determines that it's trash. And because we've got them in these bins, we just pick them up with one of our trucks and take them to the dump site," said Potter.
A spokesperson for the mayor's office in Portland said the city spends about $24,000 per year on inventory and disposal.
For the people separated from their property, meanwhile, it can be a frustrating experience.
"It took me about two months of being run in circles, and fighting to really figure out really what I was supposed to do. Because a lot of homeless people never ever get their stuff back," said Michelle Lindstrom, who said she had been separated from her possessions four times.
Lindstrom said she wishes the city had a better way to deal with items collected during sweeps, like offering a place for people to store their belongings.
