PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The insurance company Progressive is providing more than 45 deserving veterans nationwide with vehicles of their own.

Army veteran Rosni Williams arrived to the event in an Uber – but she won’t be taking one home. Now she is headed back to Portland in a car to call her own, and it all started with an essay.

“A case manager I have been working with through the V.A. actually reached out to me and said, ‘You don’t have a vehicle right now – and it would probably make your life so much easier,” said Williams.

In October, she submitted an essay for Progressive’s “Keys to Progress” car giveaway.

That essay detailed Williams’ reason for joining the Army. Ryan Cass with Progressive Insurance said that reason made Williams a standout among other applicants - and got her the keys to a red Hyundai Elantra.

“She actually decided to join the military to support her friend who unfortunately became homeless back in 2015,” said Cass. “When she was living in the barracks in South Carolina she was supporting her friend financially.”

Williams served in the Army for one year in 2016 before she got injured.

She moved to Portland in January and has been commuting to work via rideshare services or public transit.

“My situation with public transit – I haven’t had the safest experience,” said Williams. “This is going to be my last time Ubering anywhere so I’m really excited.”

She says having a car of her own is going to change the lives of both her and her 4-year-old son.

“I know even for me and my little one, this will open up so many doors and just smooth life out a lot,” Williams said.