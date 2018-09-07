PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland videographer was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including first-degree rape and sex abuse.
Thomas Walter Oliver, 37, was arrested in May 2017.
Court documents showed he initially faced 55 counts related to sex crimes spanning nearly a decade.
The investigation began when detectives received reports involving six different victims. More victims then came forward following his arrest, according to police
The victims were sex trafficking victims, women from domestic relationships and friends of Oliver, according to investigators. Police said the victims included women and girls.
Oliver was well known in Portland’s music scene as a videographer.
He pleaded guilty Friday to charges including five counts of first-degree rape, as well as sex abuse, use of a child in a sexual display and attempted rape. As part of his plea agreement, multiple charges were dismissed.
Oliver was sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.
