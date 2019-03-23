Portland vigil mourns lives lost in New Zealand mosque shootings

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portlanders honored and mourned the lives lost in mosque shootings in New Zealand during a vigil in Pioneer Square on Saturday.
The two mosques reopened just one week after a lone gunman opened fire on worshippers during prayer, killing 50 people.
The ceremony first started with Muslim prayer and a look at each one of the victims as their pictures were placed in the square.
Then the group read each of the 50 names aloud to honor the victims.
Organizer Shatha Almutawa says she wanted people to come together during the vigil.
“I want people to be connected to each other. I want them to know each other. I want them to know the people whose lives have been lost,” Almutawa said.
The crowd spent time talking and meeting new faces in a collective appreciation for humanity.
FOX 12 spoke with a Muslim family who came to the United States as refugees from Iraq in 2008 they feel the pain of the Muslim community but they say this is an issue larger than just one group of people.
“That's why we are here today to support each other, it doesn't matter if Muslim or not,” Nasmah Faeq said.
“Doesn't matter like if it's Muslim, Christian, Jewish who died it's a humanity it's you know somebody I know, or somebody's brother or a friend of mine it doesn't matter his religion or culture or whatever,” Ceasar Lami said.
That’s the sentiment many expressed who weren’t Muslim but wanted to be present and supportive.
“Being here was a way for me to try to show love for my Muslim brothers and sisters in the community in solidarity with them,” Adrian Groenendyk said.
“I have a couple of friends in the Muslim community, people I work with and love very much I've been to weddings and they're people I care very deeply for and I feel like they have the right to live in peace, we have the right to live in peace, we're all a community,” Mindy said.
