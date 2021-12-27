With dropping temperatures and new snowfall, Portland is waking up to dangerous road conditions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Large portions of the metro area are waking up to icy roads Monday morning as snow and below-freezing temperatures that arrived Sunday night are expected to linger past noon.

The new layer of ice comes after snowfall covered a portion of the metro area Christmas night, significantly melting by Sunday afternoon. Into Monday morning, however, a widespread drop in temperatures brought new snow and ice across Oregon and Washington.

The FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Additionally, temperatures continued to drop as the sun rose on Monday.

FOX 12 FORECAST - ICY START, MORE SNOW COMING TONIGHT

Snow showers are expected to slowly taper off Monday but given the temperatures, wet and slushy roads, or a layer of ice are very likely to persist.

Around the city, TriMet ran MAX trains through the night to help prevent ice from building up on the overhead wires that power the light rail system. The majority of buses that are in service are running without chains, a TriMet spokesperson said. When using chains, buses can go no more than 25mph.

Due to the conditions, Washington County is closing most county buildings. 

In Beaverton, buildings will open at noon. This includes City Hall and all library locations.

Monday isn't expected to be the end of the cold conditions, however. Between Monday night into Tuesday, light snow will develop across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We’re expected to see about 1-2 inches fall in the lowlands, and greater totals in the Coast Range and Cascades.

Our coldest weather is expected Tuesday night, when many of us will be in the low 20s and teens.

Warming centers are also open throughout Multnomah County. You can find a list by clicking here. Shelters are also open in Washington County.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

