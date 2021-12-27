PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Large portions of the metro area are waking up to icy roads Monday morning as snow and below-freezing temperatures that arrived Sunday night are expected to linger past noon.
The new layer of ice comes after snowfall covered a portion of the metro area Christmas night, significantly melting by Sunday afternoon. Into Monday morning, however, a widespread drop in temperatures brought new snow and ice across Oregon and Washington.
(5:00 A.M.) Almost every location in Oregon and Washington has dropped to or below freezing. Be prepared for a tough morning commute featuring snowy/icy roads. #ORwx #WAwx #PDX pic.twitter.com/clBtThwblA— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) December 27, 2021
Additionally, temperatures continued to drop as the sun rose on Monday.
(5:15 A.M.) #PDX metro area temps are also gradually falling, and will continue to do so as we head into sunrise. #ORwx #WAwx https://t.co/px9fbvtdiL pic.twitter.com/o8LxFS68cI— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) December 27, 2021
Snow showers are expected to slowly taper off Monday but given the temperatures, wet and slushy roads, or a layer of ice are very likely to persist.
Crews have been working all weeknd to pretreat & plow roads throughout #ClarkWA - but they can't be everywhere. If you can stay off the roads, it would be a good idea - if you have to travel, PLEASE drive for the conditions & to your comfort level. Be safe out there! #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/Sb7hXJHtuF— WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) December 27, 2021
Around the city, TriMet ran MAX trains through the night to help prevent ice from building up on the overhead wires that power the light rail system. The majority of buses that are in service are running without chains, a TriMet spokesperson said. When using chains, buses can go no more than 25mph.
UPDATE: Just about 6:30 A.M. and temps continue to fall. Ice will likely form more effectively now that most of us are below 30 degrees. Use extra caution if you have to drive. #PDX https://t.co/TDPUaNqkDN pic.twitter.com/40SVQLknjg— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) December 27, 2021
Due to the conditions, Washington County is closing most county buildings.
In Beaverton, buildings will open at noon. This includes City Hall and all library locations.
Due to widespread snowy conditions and freezing temperatures, most Washington County buildings will be closed on Monday, December 27. Buildings associated with Circuit Court operations will remain accessible. https://t.co/SXBKPCljl7 pic.twitter.com/DSHN4hDkOr— Washington County (@WashcoOregon) December 27, 2021
Monday isn't expected to be the end of the cold conditions, however. Between Monday night into Tuesday, light snow will develop across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We’re expected to see about 1-2 inches fall in the lowlands, and greater totals in the Coast Range and Cascades.
Our coldest weather is expected Tuesday night, when many of us will be in the low 20s and teens.
Warming centers are also open throughout Multnomah County. You can find a list by clicking here. Shelters are also open in Washington County.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.