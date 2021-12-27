PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Large portions of the metro area woke up to icy roads Monday morning as snow and below-freezing temperatures that arrived Sunday night, lingered through the day.

The new layer of ice came after snowfall covered a portion of the metro area Christmas night, significantly melting by Sunday afternoon. Into Monday morning, however, a widespread drop in temperatures brought new snow and ice across Oregon and Washington.

Snow in Forest Grove on this chilly Monday morning ❄️ Keep in mind, the city has only ONE plow to get to 78 miles of city streets - so many roads will likely remain covered in snow and ice! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/RQh3ahqlpz — Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) December 27, 2021

To make driving conditions worse for the morning commute, temperatures continued to drop as the sun rose on Monday.

(5:00 A.M.) Almost every location in Oregon and Washington has dropped to or below freezing. Be prepared for a tough morning commute featuring snowy/icy roads. #ORwx #WAwx #PDX pic.twitter.com/clBtThwblA — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) December 27, 2021

Snow showers are expected to slowly taper off Monday but given the temperatures, wet and slushy roads, or a layer of ice are very likely to persist.

Crews have been working all weeknd to pretreat & plow roads throughout #ClarkWA - but they can't be everywhere. If you can stay off the roads, it would be a good idea - if you have to travel, PLEASE drive for the conditions & to your comfort level. Be safe out there! #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/Sb7hXJHtuF — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) December 27, 2021

Around the city, TriMet ran MAX trains through the night to help prevent ice from building up on the overhead wires that power the light rail system. The majority of buses that are in service are running without chains, a TriMet spokesperson said. When using chains, buses can go no more than 25mph.

Due to the conditions, Washington County is closing most county buildings.

In Beaverton, buildings will open at noon. This includes City Hall and all library locations.

As the day has continued, several crash were reported throughout the metro area. A seven-car pileup caused a closure of SW Farmington Road and SW Grabhorn Road. The Washington County Sherriff's Office said no injuries occurred.

SW Grabhorn Road, south of SW Farmington Road, is blocked due to a crash involving several vehicles. No injuries are reported. Roads are very slippery due to snow and ice. Drive slow, have proper traction devices, and give yourself extra time if you must go out today. #PDXalert pic.twitter.com/1kXQ2Cnzqe — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) December 27, 2021

In Tigard, 135th From Fern to Walnut was also temporarily closed until conditions improved.

To the east, I-84 eastbound at Frontage Road was temporarily closed after a brief shut down due to a jack-knifed semitruck. Traffic was diverted through Multnomah Falls.

I-84 eastbound is back open at Frontage Road after a brief shut down due to a jack-knifed semitruck. Traffic is now being diverted through Multnomah Falls. Drive with caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/6LRUJmMoYh — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) December 27, 2021

Monday isn't expected to be the end of the cold conditions, however. Between Monday night into Tuesday, light snow will develop across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We’re expected to see about 1-2 inches fall in the lowlands, and greater totals in the Coast Range and Cascades.

Our coldest weather is expected Tuesday night, when many of us will be in the low 20s and teens.

Warming centers are also open throughout Multnomah County. You can find a list by clicking here. Shelters are also open in Washington County.

