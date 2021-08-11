PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some businesses are having to adjust this week because of the hot weather including wedding venues.
Victorian Belle in north Portland, an outdoor venue that would normally put tables under a gazebo, learned during the June heat wave that when it gets hot it’s better to move things inside.
Owner Karla Pearlstein says the couple at that time had an incredibly quick outdoor ceremony then everyone rushed inside to enjoy the reception. This time around they have three weddings here the end of this week.
To make matters worse, only part of their AC system is actually working right now. Pearlstein rented some cooling machines and has fans. She says the show must go on.
“It’s really hard for them to change everything especially if they have people coming from out of town so everybody just has to make it work,” Pearlstein said.
The other thing that’s tough for them in the heat here is they have these beautiful grounds to keep green so they’ve been doing a lot of watering to make sure it all still looks good this weekend.
