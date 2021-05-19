PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland's Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program is about to start removing more homeless campsites again.
That work was significantly scaled back during the pandemic because of health concerns.
Many business owners are glad to see the city getting back to it, but it’s a big concern for those in the homeless community.
"It's a constant stress. Overtime I'm sure that that stress shaves years off of people's lives," Jeffrey Liddicoat said.
He knows what it’s like to have to pick up and move or come back to a campsite cleared out.
"They’ve taken the last photographs that I had of my children, they’ve taken the last poetry that I wrote, a few paintings that I had," he said.
He’s made it known that he’s sheltering in place right now and even gave us a look at his set-up.
"I've spent some time thinking about what is the difference between people that are out here and so called homeless and people that live indoors," he said. "We have thin walls, tents and tarps, folks in regular housing have thin skin."
He’s against the removal of homeless camps, and considering we’re still in a pandemic, thinks this is not the time for the city to ramp that up again.
"The CDC since the beginning of the pandemic and still now says allow the homeless to shelter in place because forcing people into shelters, exposing them to dozens and dozens of people in enclosed areas with people breathing the same air all night long is deadly," he said.
City Council approved a proposal to remove more campsites starting Monday, prioritizing encampments that have eight or more structures, block sidewalks, pathways and entrances, impede schools, pose high risk such as with fires or health hazards, or areas with criminal behavior.
Prior to the pandemic, about 50 campsites were removed every week. In the past year, that’s been about five a week.
Business owners are glad the city’s getting back to it.
"The smell, the debris, the smell, all of that contributes to people shying away from it," Alex Talakoub, owner of Medallion Jewelers said.
"It got to the point where my customers wouldn’t come," Judith Arnell, owner of Judith Arnell Jewelers said.
We asked the city what happens to the campers.
A spokesperson told us they’re still working on long-term solutions like expanding shelter availability, but that as long as people comply with COVID protocols they don’t have to relocate, that the city will only post campsites that pose health and safety risks and will only remove a site as a last resort if people don’t comply.
And they say people living at campsites posted for removal can choose to move to another city-owned property. And that crews who do outreach and trash pick-up also refer people to shelters and other social services.
