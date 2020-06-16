PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12’s Most Wanted was caught on camera breaking into a northeast Portland bar Tuesday morning.
Surveillance video from the northeast winery bar, Les Caves, shows a person leave his bike right in front of the bar, then shatter the glass door to get inside.
“The bottom portion cracked, and they have to climb through somewhere because there’s a bar in the way, so they climbed underneath, cut their hand somewhat severely and dripped blood throughout the entire bar,” said Co-owner of Les Caves, John House.
House said the suspected thief even used their sink to potentially clean up some of the blood. Video then shows the person go after the bar’s stereo system.
“It’s just not cool,” said House.
House said this is the second time they’ve been broken into since the pandemic. He believes the same person is to blame.
“They had been here a couple weeks earlier and took our iPad and other electronics and we thought it was over and done with,” he said.
Overall, House said he’s out a couple grand.
“Why’d you have to come steal our tunes, you know,” House said. “It was enough taking the electronics the first time, fine, we get it, times are tough.”
“You feel like you’ve got to break into a small business, but to come back and smash the window, it’s just a huge pain and difficulty for us,” House continued.
But House told FOX 12 he doesn’t believe the break-ins can break them so easily.
“It sucks for sure, but Portland as a whole has come out of the woodwork and supported us, by buying wine every week from us and we’re delivering it at homes,” he said. “So, I think Portland is much better than whoever is breaking into these small businesses.”
If you’ve seen the person in this video, contact Portland Police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
