PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland winemaker says you can now pick up bottles of his locally made wine from the back of his parked pick-up.
Corey Schuster of Jackalope Cellars says once his tasting room was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, he thought about offering curbside pick-up but then he thought, he'd just sell the wine from his curb.
Before setting up shop, he checked with a lawyer and it turns out, this is legal in Oregon. So, he brought out the lawn chairs, boombox, signs from his house and set up shop in his truck bed.
He says business is good!
“It's a lot of fun to sell wine. But it’s been great to add this whole other element of the community and feel more a part of the neighborhood and community because I’m getting to know everybody which is a nice side effect of sitting in the back of my truck," Schuster said.
He says although alcohol sales are up amid the pandemic that doesn't necessarily translate to local producers, especially with their out-of-state sales dropping. He encourages Oregonians to support local.
Schuster says he's also carefully operating contact-free sales while wearing a mask and gloves.
The new Jackalope Cellars outlet store parked on Southeast Taylor Street.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.