PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Unlike the Trail Blazers, the Timbers, and the Thorns, who hope to get their seasons back on track, the Portland Winterhawks’ run towards the Memorial Cup came to an abrupt end with the cancellation by the Western Hockey League.
One Hawk, however, has some new hardware at his home. Jake Gricius was named on Wednesday as the WHL’s Western Conference Humanitarian of the Year.
The 20-year-old center from Colorado Springs assisted the athletes at specialty athletic training and made visits to William Walker Elementary and countless trips to the Ronald McDonald House while also working with the Oregon Food Bank, Union Gospel Mission, and Friends of the Trees.
Gricius talked with FOX 12 about his impact in the city and Portland’s impact on him.
It’s a huge honor,” Gricius said. “It’s something that I kind of pushed for at the start of the year, it’s a good feeling to have for sure. We really wanted to go on a run and try to do something big for our last year so it sucks, obviously, but there is nothing we can really do about it, but I am so grateful to have played in Portland for the past four years and it has just been an unbelievable experience.”
While this was Gricius’ last season with the Winterhawks, the Junior Hockey League traditionally begins the regular season in September.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.