PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is facing several charges stemming from a dispute over parking that ended in gunfire Wednesday evening.
Susan A. Dowiasz, 71, appeared in a Multnomah County courtroom Thursday afternoon to face charges including unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person.
At one point in court, she was visibly upset.
According to police, a man Wednesday around 5 p.m. parked his truck on the street outside Dowiasz’s home. Several “no parking” signs are posted in the area.
Officers say the man entered a nearby store and, when he came out, Dowiasz was standing outside her home and was very upset. Dowiasz went to her garage and got a revolver, pointed it at the ground and fired, according to police.
Officers say they believe an argument occurred between Dowiasz and the man before the man and his passenger left and called 911.
Dowiasz told investigators she felt threatened by the man, according to court documents. She said she never pointed the gun at anyone and initially denied firing it, but later said one shot did go off.
Dowiasz was being held on several thousand dollars bail but a judge ordered she be released pending her next court appearance. She is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 29.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.