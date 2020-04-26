PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Kay Qualheim is turning 97 on Monday and because of social distancing she couldn't have a party, so her loved ones brought the party to her.
One by one, family, neighbors and church friends swung by her southeast Portland home to celebrate her big day. Kay was all smiles.
"She's overwhelmed. She didn't know we were doing this; it was a surprise. For her, so she's enjoying it, and having a good time," Joni Pokorny, Kay’s daughter, said. "She's a great mom. I'm so grateful she's here, and I hope we have her for a few more years."
Joni says her mom is still staying active right now. She gets out to walk the driveway a lot, especially on the sunny days.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
