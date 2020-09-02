PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland woman faces federal prison time for throwing a helmet at a Portland police officer during a riot last month, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Michelle Peterson O’Connor, 31, picked up a helmet from the ground and threw it at the officer’s head while the officer was arresting another person early in the morning on Aug. 24, court document state.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team was conducting crowd control duties in the area during the riot that night, according to court documents.
O’Connor was arrested without incident and charged with civil disorder. She made her first court appearance on Wednesday and was released pending further court proceedings. If sentenced, O’Connor faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
The he!! with catch and release with these punks. Catch 'em and keep 'em locked up until their court dates. This way you know they will show up.
Nice move, Michelle... and you thought that was a good idea, because ?? You probably thought nothing would happen because of our spineless Multnomah County D.A.
Surprise!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.