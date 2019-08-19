PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland woman is facing charges for a tax scheme targeting Somali refugees in the Portland metro area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
The attorney’s office Monday announced an indictment charging Rukia Mohamed, 35, with thirteen counts of making false statements by willfully aiding and assisting individual taxpayers to submit false or fraudulent tax returns and three counts of filing false tax returns for her own taxes.
Mohamed from 2014 through 2017 claimed more than $1 million in false tax credits on behalf of ineligible taxpayers, the indictment alleges.
Mohamed has been released pending a three-day jury trial, according to the attorney’s office.
